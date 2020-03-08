Wayde Sims remembered at LSU basketball Senior Tribute day

Wayde Sims remembered at LSU basketball Senior Tribute day
As players marched across the court hand-in-hand with their loved ones, the family of slain player Wayde Sims held photos of their son. Wayde Sims wore number 44 while playing for LSU, before being tragically killed in a shooting Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (Source: Josh Auzenne / WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Foster | March 7, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 3:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a time for tears of joy and tears of sorrow for the LSU basketball team, the fans, and the coaches attending an event held Saturday to honor senior players.

While the seniors celebrated their many wins and successes earned over the years, they took time to remember what they lost along the way.

As players marched across the court hand-in-hand with their loved ones, the family of slain player Wayde Sims held photos of their son.

Click here if you don’t see the tweet

Wayde Sims wore number 44 while playing for LSU, before being tragically killed in a shooting Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

WATCH: LSU basketball team, parents of late player Wayde Sims receive SEC championship rings

The mother of former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims attended the team's senior day celebration where other team members and fans honored his memory.
The mother of former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims attended the team's senior day celebration where other team members and fans honored his memory. (Source: Josh Auzenne / WAFB-TV)

Sims’ family has since chosen to remember their son by treating the LSU student body as if they were part of the Sims family.

READ: The story behind a hug and the legacy of the #Forever44 movement

They created the Wayde Forever 44 Fund, a fund aimed at helping students with the sometimes hidden costs of having an emotional support animal, such as application fees, deposits at housing facilities, and boarding costs when students need to travel.

They’ve also been spotted at LSU events helping to ease anxiety for students by handing out “free hugs.”

READ: Mother of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims spotted greeting football team, fans with free hugs

Saturday, the LSU family reciprocated that love and support, with smiles, hugs, and plenty of good memories shared to honor Wayde.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.