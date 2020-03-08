St. Louis girls fall in Division II title game on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No. 2 St. Louis fought hard but fell to No. 1 Lee Magnet in the State Title for the second straight season.

The Saints were put in a hole early. It was during a seven and a half minute span to end the first half that Lee outscored St. Louis 27-4. Lee went into the break leading by 21.

St. Louis would cut the deficit to 12 points twice in the third quarter and a bucket by Paris Guillory did get SLC within 11 with under 4:20 to play. However, the Patriots would close out the game on an 18-9 run.

Myca Trail led St. Louis with 26 points. Anaiya Turner finished with 12 for the Saints.

