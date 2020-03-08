Kuxhausen’s buzzer-beater 3 sends Cowboys to Katy

“I don’t think we managed the end of the first half very well,” said Schroyer. “I think we took the shot too early and they came down and hit the three. (For the game-winning play) we wanted to wait and put Dru in the ball side corner and try to get A.J. downhill and get Dru’s guy to help, which he did. A.J. put it on the rim, which I told him to do. We got the rebound and he knew where Dru was, found him and Dru made a big-time shot.”