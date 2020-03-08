34 Georgians, passengers on cruise ship hit by coronavirus headed to Dobbins Air Base in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Passengers on board a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus are headed to Georgia in the next few days, according to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
In a statement released Sunday morning, Gov. Kemp said:
“I have learned that thirty-four Georgians and additional American citizens from the eastern United States who are currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast will be securely transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. These passengers will undergo testing and be quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19. They are expected to arrive at Dobbins late Monday, March 9 or early Tuesday, March 10.”
According to California state officials, the Grand Princess has been given permission to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, where passengers will begin to disembark.
The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.
Twenty-one people on the ship have the coronavirus.
It is unclear if any of the people being transported to Dobbins have tested positive for coronavirus or how many other passengers will be arriving at the air base with the 34 Georgians.
