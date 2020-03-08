FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another day to end the weekend, but rain chances are going up

As we go into the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to remain fairly steady as we see moisture returning to the area which will help to keep the temperatures a little milder overnight. If you are heading out this evening you may want to take a light jacket as temperatures will fall back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. We see moisture continuing to increase as we move into the overnight and clouds continuing to build in coverage and eventually as we head into Monday we see a few showers beginning to pop up so make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella. Starting out in the morning we see temperatures in the middle 50′s to upper 50′s and our lows will actually occur as we head into the early morning hours, with the temperatures beginning to slow warm as we approach daybreak. The good news is the rain doesn’t appear to be very heavy according to the latest model guidance as we see amounts around a tenth of an inch and it won’t be an all day rain as well. The best chance of rain looks to be during the mid morning hours until the late afternoon with more isolated showers remaining after and lingering through the evening time frame. Temperatures will be warm on Monday as highs look to climb a few more degrees as we top out in the lower to middle 70′s. This warming trend will last through the upcoming week as we well. As we head into Tuesday morning we start out even warmer as lows will be in the lower 60′s which is around ten degrees warmer than average for this time of year. The rain chance does go down slightly as we head into Tuesday afternoon, but the threat for scattered showers still remains so keep the rain gear handy, but also you muggy and warm conditions will persist as we see highs in the middle to upper 70′s.