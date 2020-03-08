Cowboys drop series to ULM with 5-3 game two loss

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys drop their first three game series on the year after losing to UL-Monroe 5-3 on Saturday night.
The Cowboys saw themselves down 5-0 and fought back to make it 5-3 after the eighth inning but fell just short in their comeback.
Kale Breaux pitched well, but was credited with his second loss of the year after throwing 4.2 innings and only allowing 2 runs on four hits. Breaux also picked up six strikeouts on the night.
Jake Dickerson had a good night from the plate, going 2-for-2 and drawing a walk. Reid Bourque, Clayton Rasbeary, and Tre Obregon each had an RBI on the night as well.
The Cowboys will be back in action tomorrow afternoon in the series finale against ULM, first pitch is set for 1 p.m.
KEY INNING
5th | In the top of the inning, the Warhawks plated the game’s first two runs on a 2-RBI single up the middle to give them a 2-0 lead.
7th | In the top of the inning, ULM extended their lead to 5-0 after scoring three runs on two hits, a walk, and a pass ball.
8th | In the bottom of the inning, the Cowboys would get on the board. Brett Whelton reached on a walk to lead off and made it all the way to third after advancing to second on a wild pitch and then to third on an erred throw to second. He then would make it home on an RBI single to left by Reid Bourque to make it 5-1. Then the Cowboys drew three straight walks, Clayton Rasbeary’s being the third that brought home a run. Then, Tre Obregon III hit a sac fly to right field to plate Nate Fisbeck and bring the score to 5-3 after the eighth.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys had five hits on the night, two from Jake Dickerson, two from Reid Bourque, and one from Payton Harden.
Bourque, Clayton Rasbeary, and Tre Obregon each earned an RBI in the game.
Pitching:
Kale Breaux got the start for the Cowboys in Saturday’s game, he would throw 4.2 IP, allow only four hits for two runs, but becredited with the loss.
Breaux was relieved by Kevin Roliard to finish the fifth inning. Roliard would throw 2.1 IP and allow three runs, two earned, on two hits, and strikeout two batters.
Sean-Michael Brady, Adam Goree, and Hunter Reeves would combine to pitch the last two innings, only allowing four hits and no runs.
QUOTES
Head Coach Justin Hill
“I think Kale (Breaux) threw the ball really good tonight, probably his best of the year. He was able to pitch out of trouble a few times, but I think the free passes just caught up to him, it only took the one single to bring around two runs and that kind of stretched his pitch count.”
“I think the guys swung the bat well tonight, just sometimes it doesn’t go your way. Their right fielder made a great play on Dickerson early which was just one of many plays that could have changed the game one way or the other, but we are going to improve and get better as the season goes on and we’ll be back at it tomorrow.”
ON DECK
The Cowboys will conclude their series with UL-Monroe with game three tomorrow afternoon at the Joe starting at 1 p.m. After the conclusion of their series with ULM, the Cowboys will host UL-Lafayette on Tuesday night.
