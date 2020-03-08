Cowboys drop series to ULM with 5-3 game two loss

8th | In the bottom of the inning, the Cowboys would get on the board. Brett Whelton reached on a walk to lead off and made it all the way to third after advancing to second on a wild pitch and then to third on an erred throw to second. He then would make it home on an RBI single to left by Reid Bourque to make it 5-1. Then the Cowboys drew three straight walks, Clayton Rasbeary’s being the third that brought home a run. Then, Tre Obregon III hit a sac fly to right field to plate Nate Fisbeck and bring the score to 5-3 after the eighth.