Top-seeded Fairview downs Hathaway to capture 12th state title

“That’s the closest anybody has played us in Class B all year. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but I really believe that defensively some of the things she did when contesting us might’ve caused some of that,” said Fairview coach Kyle Jinks. "We’re just excited that we won this thing. We didn’t care if we won by one or 40. It’s just stressful when you win by 10. The closer the game the harder it is.”