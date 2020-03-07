Top-seeded Fairview downs Hathaway to capture 12th state title

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a game that had arguably the most interesting storyline of the week and it certainly lived up to the hype. Not only was it No. 1 vs. No. 2 but, Hathaway’s coach Courtnee (Hollins) Young faced her former coach, in Fairview’s Kyle Jinks.
The game went back-and-forth like a tennis match and No. 2 Hathaway gave top-seeded Fairview all it could handle and even led at the half, but a hot third quarter by the Lady Panthers would be enough to give them their 12th state title in school history. Fairview would win the Class B title game, 65-55.
“We played them tough," admitted Young. "I don’t think they can leave and say that by any means, that it was an easy game for them. I don’t think so at all.”
Despite the loss, Hathaway was praised for its defense in the game as the Lady Hornets held Fairview to under 28% shooting.
“That’s the closest anybody has played us in Class B all year. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but I really believe that defensively some of the things she did when contesting us might’ve caused some of that,” said Fairview coach Kyle Jinks. "We’re just excited that we won this thing. We didn’t care if we won by one or 40. It’s just stressful when you win by 10. The closer the game the harder it is.”
Leading that crucial third-quarter run was senior guard Laynee Jinks. After a poor start that only saw her score three points in the first half, she bounced back with 16 points over the final two quarters en route to being named the Class B Most Outstanding Player.
“I wasn’t knocking anything down and shooting a lot in the beginning and it was hard. I knew I had to step it up after halftime,” said Fairview senior guard Laynee Jinks. “He came in there and talked to us and we realized we needed to step it up if we wanted to win.”
Perhaps the biggest milestone reached with Fairview’s win is head coach Kyle Jinks bringing home the 10th state title of his career. But for Jinks, it’s all about the girls that take the floor for him each night.
“The only reason I reached that [milestone] is because I’ve got kids like this that play for me and that other coach sitting on the bench that played for me," admitted Kyle Jinks. "I’m going to keep [coaching] as long as I have kids like this that want to win as bad as I do.”
MARSH MADNESS DAY 4 SCOREBOARD
Class C Title Game
(2) Hicks 64 - (4) Plainview 62
Class B Title Game
(1) Fairview 65 - (2) Hathaway 55
Class 5A Title Game
(2) Benton 62 - (1) Ouachita 48
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.