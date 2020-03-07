Ten-team baseball tournament opens in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Teams from around the state - and one from Texas - are in the area this weekend for a high school baseball tournament.
The Sulphur High 2020 Billy Navarre Chevrolet Shootout began on Mar. 5 and continues through Saturday, with games being played at McMurry Park in Sulphur, at Barbe and at Sam Houston.
Ryan Navarre opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a ceremonial first pitch prior to Sulphur High’s game against Zachary High at McMurry Park.
“I’m so excited because this is my school,” Navarre said. “This is where I went to school, I bleed blue and gold.”
Sulphur High also displayed a brand new digital scoreboard on Friday, which Navarre auto group helped sponsor.
Sulphur High baseball head coach Sam Moore said having a digital scoreboard makes a difference at games.
“You can put an American flag up there for the national anthem, you can put your kids profiles up there,” Moore said. "We’re very happy and fortunate for people like that in our community that gives back to our kids and allows us to do what we do.”
TOURNAMENT TEAMS
· Acadiana
· Central Private
· Hahnville
· Lafayette
· Northshore
· Southside
· Sulphur
· Teurlings Catholic
· Westbrook-Beaumont
· Zachary
