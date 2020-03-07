SWLA Veterans Cemetery holds dedication ceremony in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Veterans and elected officials came together Friday to dedicate Southwest Louisiana’s only veterans cemetery in Jennings.
“This cemetery means a lot to several people, but mainly to my family. We’re finally going to be able to lay my dad to rest," Charlotte Thibodeaux, a veteran’s daughter, said through tears.
The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is one of five such cemeteries across the state and the only one in Southwest Louisiana. It will be the final resting place for close to 2,000 veterans and family members, including Thibodeaux’s dad, Ed Gary. Gary will be the first veteran at the cemetery to be interred there.
“He did everything he could to get the cemetery here," Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux and Governor John Bel Edwards agree this cemetery is a long time coming.
“The need had been identified a long time before for a veteran’s cemetery here in Southwest Louisiana. Four years ago, I was talking to Colonel Strickland right after we both went into office and he was the secretary of veteran’s affairs and we really wanted to make this happen. We started working on it and now we’re here," Edwards said.
Colonel Joey Strickland said it’s a relief to see this dream become a reality.
“This cemetery is the fifth and final state-run veterans cemetery authorized by the federal VA for the state of Louisiana. We have fulfilled our mission to the veterans of our state. We have five beautiful homes and five cemeteries," Strickland said.
The cemetery is set to be open March 23.
