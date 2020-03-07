Sports Person of the Week - Colby Augustine

HATHAWAY, La. (KPLC) - In Colby Augustine's freshman season at Hathaway, the Hornets nearly did the unthinkable. In its first state championship game appearance, Hathaway fell just short to top seed Zwolle and it's something the Hornets have used as fuel ever since.
“It was crazy," Hathaway guard Colby Augustine said of playing in the state title game as a freshman. "The environment and seeing all the fans cheering on my teammates and when I got in the game I did the best I could.”
The Hornets have advanced to the quarterfinals each season since but haven't been able to grace the floor at Burton again. Hathaway believes this is its year to do so with Augustine playing a huge part.
“When you have a special player like Colby, you have to take advantage of it while he’s here,” Hathaway head coach Eric Willis said. “Even though we have a chance next year, it’s all about this year. You never know what’s granted for you because they saw it get taken away from them last year.”
Over the course of his career, Augustine has established himself as the guy and his numbers reflect it. The senior is dropping 21 points and grabbing nearly 6 boards a night and his team truly feeds off his energy.
“I want the ball in my hands and they know that,” said Augustine. “When they know they can’t do anything, they give the ball to me and I execute and try to make a play out of it.”
The only thing stopping the Hornets from joining the Lady Hornets at Burton is a familiar opponent in district foe J.S. Clark. Hathaway feels that it has a leg up in the match up with Saturday marking the fourth time they see each other this season.
“I see it as a good thing because we know what they can do and they know what we can do but if we execute we can win easily,” Augustine said of the match up with J.S. Clark.
“We know each boy individually with what they do and how we respond to them and things like that,” added Willis. "They beat us twice and we beat them once so hopefully we can even it out after the fourth game.”
