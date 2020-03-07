Put on a hat, put on a smile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Spring, winter, summer, fall Anne Monlezun has hats to fit them all.
Christmas, Easter, Fat Tuesday, Halloween, the lady makes hats you've never seen.
Some might call it a job, but for Anne it’s pure fun.
"And then look, you can go here with it, look that makes a whole different,” she says, as she places a pink and white silk daylily in the center of the hat. Then she adds a little multi-colored, artificial pussy willow. “Look, it looks almost like little Easter eggs. Isn’t that pretty? Look how pretty the colors go,” she says, quickly creating a new fascinator.
Monlezun says putting on a hat, changes everything.
“You can be yourself as a housewife every day, but you go to go somewhere and you put on a hat, you’re a different person. You feel good about yourself and you always wear it a little sassy, instead of all ‘maw maw’ looking and you’re always going to turn a head. It’s a festive, it’s a happy look, and it just puts people in a good mood,” she said.
And, if you want to get noticed.
“The person in a crowd with the hat on stands out. And you’ll always make someone take a second look to see that person with the hat on,” she said.
That person with the hat might be the life of the party or, at the very least, she says a hat is conversation starter.
"It will strike up a conversation with a stranger in two minutes," said Monlezun.
She puts a bright, red fascinator on me as I wait with anticipation to see the new look.
“Oh, this is too cute, you’re going to be snazzy," she says, approvingly. "I like it. And red is your color. And it matches what you have on. You may have to leave with that one.”
I feel better already.
Monlezun takes orders and sells hats-- all colors, sizes and styles-- that people wear locally and those that are sent to New Orleans, across the country and even overseas.
Anne thinks every lady should have an Easter hat, maybe like one she made and models for the camera.
“It has eggs on it too, I don’t’ know if you see the eggs. It’s got eggs. So, the eggs are there too,” she says, twirling around to show the whole hat.
"I find if two or three ladies wear a hat, everyone will want to wear a hat," she said. "It's so much fun, it's just different. There's something about dressing up."
Indeed there is, especially when trying on Anne’s creations at “Sassy Royals.” She sells hats only by appointment and can be reached at 337-540-3098.
