Officials: Baby under water for unknown amount of time after woman falls asleep in tub

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is under arrest after she took prescription medications then fell asleep in the tub while holding an infant, authorities said.
The 3-month-old boy was under water for an unknown amount of time, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
The baby was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Vincent said authorities were called at approximately 1:30 a.m. to a home on East Holbrook Circle in Moss Bluff in reference to a medical emergency.
Deputies found the 3-month-old who was breathing, but unresponsive.
Ashley N. Zamora, 39, had been watching the infant, Vincent said.
“During questioning Zamora advised she took prescription medication before taking a bath," Vincent said. “Due to the totality of the circumstances surrounding the incident detectives believe Zamora was under the influence; therefore, she was transported to a local hospital to have her blood drawn for a toxicology report."
Zamora was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. Her bond is pending.
Det. Ben Hare is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.