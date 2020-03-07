North Lake Charles businesses want rezoning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Planning and Zoning Commission for the City Of Lake Charles will have a meeting on Monday, Mar. 9 at 5:30 p.m. to vote on a decision that has two groups divided.
From the end of the property of the nonprofit Friend Ships to North Bilbo Street and Fournet Street, local businesses in the Enterprise Boulevard Coalition are seeking to rezone the area to industrial zoning.
The businesses are currently a part of either mixed zoning, or light manufacturing zoning - and some citizens would like it to stay that way.
“The mixed use allows for the shops, restaurants, professional services that support striving communities," Marshall Simien Jr. said, who’s against the rezoning. “Where as industrial comes in and you have dirty industry, scrap metal yards, smoke stacks, and those things can’t coexist together.”
Simien is also concerned about the rezoning since the project connecting Enterprise Blvd to Hwy 171 is still underway.
“That’s kind of what this whole plan was to do and once this road is completed, I think that was a recent study that showed that you’d get about a 1.2 billion dollar investment minimally into this area," Simien Jr. said. “And those numbers are pretty strong to maintain the current zoning, finish the projects, and finish the roads.”
Existing businesses that want to expand have to fill a conditional use form and have it approved.
Louisiana Concrete LLC, Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District, and Grey Rock Resources LLC are just some of the businesses that are a part of the Enterprise Boulevard Coalition seeking the zone change.
“These businesses have an opportunity to do some expansion but they can’t do it without the approval of city council," said Hunter Lundy, spokesperson and attorney for the Enterprise Boulevard Coalition. "They have an opportunity to increase the revenue of not only their businesses but the community involvement’s in these businesses.”
The businesses also hope to increase revenue in the area.
“In order to expand, they have to be rezoned," Lundy said. “And I know Grey Rock would like to bring some rail-car work into their property. Louisiana scrap wants to build a $13 million dollar facility that will increase ad valorem taxes, and not only that they would also gross taxes and increase sales tax revenues.”
