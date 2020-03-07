LSU soars over Georgia in regular season finale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team ran through Georgia in the PMAC on Saturday.
The Tigers (21-10, 12-6 SEC) dominated in a 94-64 win over the Bulldogs (15-16, 5-13 SEC).
Marlon Taylor led the way for LSU with a career-high 30 points and seven rebounds. Skylar Mays added 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. Javonte Smart recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. He also pulled down seven boards.
“He’s got the best assist to turnover ratio in the SEC and everybody just sh--s on him,” said head coach Will Wade about point guard Javonte Smart.
Wade went on a long rant defending Smart against his critics.
“If you don’t think he’s a good point guard, you don’t know anything about basketball,” Wade added.
