Lake Charles Diocese announces changes to Catholic masses amid coronavirus concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Diocese of Lake Charles announced some temporary changes to services out of concerns of infectious diseases including the coronavirus.
“We also are asking pastors not to distribute holy communion under both species," Fr. Jeffrey Starkovich said. "Meaning we will not distribute communion from the chalice.”
However, for the next several weeks Fr. Starkovich said parishioners will still receive the Eucharist from priests. The dioceses is also asking people to not shake hands during the sign of peace.
“So, pastors may recommend people to just turn to their neighbor and say peace be with you without making any physical contact," he said.
While these changes come during growing coronavirus concerns, Fr. Starkovich said the practices are not out of norm.
“These changes that the Bishop is recommending are not changes that are unique," he said. "In the sense that he generally recommends this every year during a very active flu season.”
The church also reminds people not to hold hands during the Our Father. Church officials said these changes are in place to keep parishioners as healthy as possible.
There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana.
