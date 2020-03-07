FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We remain dry for the weekend, rain chances increasing for next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We started off with sunshine this morning, but as we heave moved into the afternoon clouds have begun to build in. We do remain dry for any of your evening plans, but make sure to take a jacket with you.
Temperatures have been pleasant across the area as we have seen them warming into the lower and middle 60′s thanks to plenty of sunshine, but clouds have begun to filter in and that has stopped the warming trend for this afternoon. As we go into the evening hours we will see temperatures beginning to fall into the middle 50′s so you’ll want to take a jacket if you are heading out. The good news is that we remain dry and that trend will continue as we head into Sunday. Starting out Sunday morning we will be chilly with lows in the lower to middle 40′s, but with the help of a little sunshine and the return of southerly flow we look to warm up more than what we saw on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60′s to near 70, so very comfortable and a great day to get out and enjoy the weather, even though we will see clouds from time to time. We begin a warming trend into the overnight hours of Sunday and into Monday as lows will be in the middle to upper 50′s.
As we head into the new work week the weather won’t be as nice as we see the chances of rain increasing as we see a cold front moving in from the west. The best chance of rain looks to be Monday afternoon into Monday evening, but the threat of showers still remains so make sure as you head off to work and school you keep the rain gear handy. Temperatures will be warm and that trend will be continuing in the whole week as we see highs Monday in the lower 70′s. As we head into Tuesday the chances of rain do decrease slightly and there is still some disagreement in the models in terms of how much rain is around for Tuesday, but for now the chance is in the forecast so make sure to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy. It won’t be an all day rain either day, but intermittent showers and a few storms from time to time. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to even upper 70′s so a very warm and muggy week ahead for Southwest Louisiana. As we head into Wednesday and Thursday the chances of rain go down even more, but the chance isn’t zero as we are in between systems and the moisture remains in place creating a few showers. Temperatures stay warm all week as we look at highs in the middle 70′s and lows in the lower 60′s.
Another system takes aim at our area as we head into Friday bringing rain chances back into the picture once again and they could linger into the weekend as well. Still several days to monitor the chances of rain, but for now prepare for a decent Sunday and then a warm and muggy week ahead with chances of rain being the highest on Monday and Tuesday.
