FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We remain dry for the weekend, rain chances increasing for next week

As we head into the new work week the weather won’t be as nice as we see the chances of rain increasing as we see a cold front moving in from the west. The best chance of rain looks to be Monday afternoon into Monday evening, but the threat of showers still remains so make sure as you head off to work and school you keep the rain gear handy. Temperatures will be warm and that trend will be continuing in the whole week as we see highs Monday in the lower 70′s. As we head into Tuesday the chances of rain do decrease slightly and there is still some disagreement in the models in terms of how much rain is around for Tuesday, but for now the chance is in the forecast so make sure to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy. It won’t be an all day rain either day, but intermittent showers and a few storms from time to time. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to even upper 70′s so a very warm and muggy week ahead for Southwest Louisiana. As we head into Wednesday and Thursday the chances of rain go down even more, but the chance isn’t zero as we are in between systems and the moisture remains in place creating a few showers. Temperatures stay warm all week as we look at highs in the middle 70′s and lows in the lower 60′s.