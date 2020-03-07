Cowgirls drop season finale, 80-70, at Lamar

BEAUMONT (KPLC) – The McNeese Cowgirls played some good basketball for the first half and about the first 1:30 of the third quarter before Lamar took over to down the Cowgirls 80-70 in the season finale for both teams.
Senior Regan Bolton entered the game needing three 3-pointers to move her into a tie for second in the school’s all-time career record book and hit her third with 1:21 to play and giving her 216 in her career. She finished the game with a team-high 13 points while fellow seniors Bre’Ashlee Jones scored 11 and Damilola Balogun 10.
Amber Vidal paced four Lamar players in double-digits with 17 points.
McNeese (5-24, 2-18 SLC) led 36-33 at the half and 41-40 with 8:30 to play in the third quarter when Lamar (10-19, 6-14 SLC) put together a 21-0 and led 61-41 when Jones snapped a the run and a 6:11 scoring drought with two free throws with 2:07 to play. The Lady Cardinals outscored McNeese 30-11 in the frame and led 63-47 going into the final stanza.
The Cowgirls fell behind 69-51 with 8:08 to but Shaela Gardner and Callie Maddox responded with back-to-back 3 then later a free throw by Maddox to cut the deficit to 11 at 69-58 with 6:37 to play.
Lizzy Ratcliff made it a 9-point game at 71-62 following a layup with 4:19 to play and the Cowgirls got the ball back with a chance to get closer but three of the team’s 32 turnovers in a 37 second span hampered any attempt at a comeback.
Lamar scored the first two points of the game and then led 4-2 before McNeese strung together a 14-2 run and led 14-5 following a jumper by Maddox with 5:36 to play in the first quarter.
The Lady Cards’ attempt to rally past the Cowgirls would be answered every time and McNeese led 25-22 at the end of the quarter.
A Balogun jumper to start the second put McNeese back up by five points, then hit a layup to stretch a two-point game to four points with just over eight minutes to play in the quarter. Maddox put the Cowgirls back up by five following a layup with 5:50 to go in the half but Lamar rallied to tie the game at 31-31 on a Malay McQueen three-pointer with 3:57 to go.
Shaela Garnder broke a 33-33 tie with a 3 with 1:57 to go for the final scoring of the half.
