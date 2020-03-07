Cowgirls drop season finale, 80-70, at Lamar

A Balogun jumper to start the second put McNeese back up by five points, then hit a layup to stretch a two-point game to four points with just over eight minutes to play in the quarter. Maddox put the Cowgirls back up by five following a layup with 5:50 to go in the half but Lamar rallied to tie the game at 31-31 on a Malay McQueen three-pointer with 3:57 to go.