Two women accused of whipping a child for more than an hour

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say an 11-year-old girl was severely whipped more than an hour with a homemade paddle.
Jennifer K. Contreras, 32, of Lake Charles, and Terrie L. Armstrong, 51, of Springtown, Texas, were both arrested for cruelty to a juvenile.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said an investigation found that on March 4, the two “severely whipped an 11-year-old girl on the buttocks with a handmade wooden paddle. It was discovered the whipping lasted approximately an hour and a half.”
Contreras and Armstrong confirmed when questioned that they were responsible for the girl’s injuries, Vincent said.
The girl was brought to a local hospital for treatments and was placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services, Vincent said.
Contreras’s bond is set at $30,000 and Armstrong’s bond is set at $15,000.
Det. Melanie Veillon is the lead investigator.
