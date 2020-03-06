Third-quarter struggles cost Lake Arthur in 59-49 semifinal loss to Doyle

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Doyle Lady Tigers opened the second half on a 26-11 run to down Lake Arthur in the 2A semifinals Thursday at Burton Coliseum. Lake Arthur trailed at the half, 27-24.
Lake Arthur would open the game in a 16-9 hole, but the Lady Tigers would fight back to close the gap as they did numerous times this game. Doyle’s red-hot three quarter was led by junior guard Presleigh Scott who led all scorers with 16 points in a double-double effort. DHS went 11-15 shooting in the quarter to extend its lead, one that the team would never lose.
“Give it to Doyle. They outlasted us right there, I thought we were with them. The points may not show it, but I thought as a team, we were with them we just when we went on runs, we’d have a crucial breakdown and they were able to get back up on us," admitted Lake Arthur coach Vickie Sketoe. "I’m really proud of the girls they worked hard and I can’t say enough about them.”
Despite the 18-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, Lake Arthur would come back to make it a seven-point game with less than four minutes remaining. Eighth-grader Vivian Sketoe hit a few crucial threes in the run. She’d finish the game with 15 points. Doyle would only manage five points in the final period.
Despite the comeback effort, Doyle would do just enough in the end to hold off Lake Arthur to advance.
Lake Arthur was led in scoring by Sketoe, Deonna Brister and Kali Hornsby who each scored 15 points in the loss. With no seniors on the roster, the Lady Tigers are expected to once again be a contender for the title next season.
