Texas man accused of bank fraud and identity theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for creating and using a fraudulent credit card, according the the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the sheriff’s office was contacted by the management of a hotel on West Prien Lake Road about possible credit card fraud around 2:00 p.m. on Mar. 1, 2020.
Detectives say hotel personnel told them that the suspect, Phillip E. Jameson, 42, of New Caney, Texas had booked a room with a fraudulent credit card. The issuing bank was then contacted who confirmed that the credit card was fraudulent.
After detectives received permission to enter the room they say they found a device used to create credit cards.
While searching the room detectives say they also found meth as well as two other people, Bradley Guillory, 44 of Longville, and Dina Boone, 24, of Westlake.
All three individuals were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Phillip E Jameson - Bank fraud, identity theft, and possession of a Schedule II drug
- Dina Boone - Possession of a Schedule II drug.
- Bradley Guillory - Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Judge Ron Ware set Jameson’s bond at $7,500, Bonne’s bond at $2,000, and Guillory’s Bond at $3,000.
Authorities say their investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.
