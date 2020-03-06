SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 5, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 5, 2020.
Mac Joseph Peloquin, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
James Michael Medders, 29, Mobile, AL: Improper display of a temporary license tag; operating a vehicle while under a suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Lee Ellzey, 40, Westlake: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.
Mortimer Adrian Cottrell Jr., 30, Abbeville: Speeding; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; resisting an officer.
Darrell Lee Gaddis, 36, Petal, MS: Probation violation; third offense DWI.
Henry James Chretien, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).
Antoinette Deshay Celestine, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Lanie Brooke Benoit, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Patrick Austin Broussard, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.
Amanda Deann Smith, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Austin Shane Cardy, 22, Pitkin: Probation violation.
Brandon Michael Kelley, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Sadie Lynn Hoffpauir, 32, Carencro: Contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of stolen things worth under $1,000.
Ramiro Gonzalez, 44, Corpus Christi, TX: Contempt of court.
Simon Murphy Broussard, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jeffrey Martin Simons, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jennifer Kay Contreras, 32, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Corey Rayne Jardneaux, 27, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Lakiyn Denise Larocca, 18, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Stacy Lynn Alford, 33, Westwego: ARDC detainer.
Terrie Lynn Armstrong, 51, Azle, TX: Cruelty to juveniles.
Lawrence Houmer Courmier, 35, Sulphur: Attempted burglary; attempted resisting an officer.
Zachary Daniel Morgan, 28, Sulphur: Third offense DWI.
Trevon Anthony Breaux, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Germaine Lynel Strawder, 41, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder.
Chris Allen Askew, 48, Starks: Domestic abuse.
Mark Wayne Paul, 64, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; registration of sex offenders and child predators.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.