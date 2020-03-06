Survivor of fiery crash in Sulphur thanks first responders

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A survivor in a fiery car crash in Sulphur is thanking those who helped her escape.
“I love all of y’all. Thank y’all so much. I have kids and grand kids and I got to watch my granddaughter be born because of y’all," Darlene Deville said to a room full of Sulphur firefighters.
On Jan. 3, Deville made it out of a charred car alive.
Sulphur police said the car sped down Maplewood Drive, turned into the Petsense parking lot and hit another car before crashing into the Petsense building.
“Like I said, it’s not normal procedure for us to hook up to a vehicle with one of our vehicles and pull it out. That’s the tow company’s job and their expertise. But, this was one of those deals you had to the rule book out the window and do something or it wouldn’t have turned out very well," Sulphur District Chief Trigg White said.
White said saving the passengers was absolutely a team effort. But, Deville said she wanted to specifically thank one of the men who pulled her out of the car.
“All I know is thank you so much man. My name is Darlene Deville. I don’t care if it’s a barbecue, I don’t care what it is, I’ll do it for you,” Deville said to the firefighter who pulled her out — Captain Chad Owen.
“Just you being here, and being able to still be here is enough for me,” Owen said.
Deville has a long road to recovery, but she said she’s glad to be alive.
“Eight surgeries and my leg might not even make it, you know? Because I can’t handle anymore surgeries. I’m too old,” Deville said. “I don’t even know the words to say what I have to say besides I’m so thankful that them and god, cause god climbed in the car with me too when I got in that car.”
