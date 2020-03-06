Slow start dooms Merryville in semifinal loss to North Central

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The No. 6 Merryville Panthers went 0-15 from the field in the first quarter en route to a 50-39 loss at the hands of top-seeded North Central in the Class 1A semifinals Thursday at Burton Coliseum. The Lady Panthers wouldn’t score a field goal until 2:26 left in the second quarter of the game.
“We’ve all worked really hard for it we busted our butts running ever since the summer. We did the best we could do and like [coach] said, our shots didn’t go in but we still tried at the end and kept going,” said Merryville junior Madisen Mahfouz. "We didn’t give up.”
Merryville took a 29-8 deficit into halftime following a 1-25 shooting performance.
In the second half, Merryville would improve outscoring North Central 31-21, however, the damage was already done on the scoreboard.
“They did what we asked them to do in the second half. We started off slow, but I’m so proud of their hard work and determination in that second half," Lady Panther coach Stormy Fortenberry said. "I was very pleased with their effort.”
The Lady Panthers were led by Mahfouz, who’d post a double-double in the win with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
