Ragley residents voice opinions on LNG project changes

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Ragley residents are voicing their opinions after a change in a proposed LNG project in Beauregard parish.
The Louisiana Connector project, a part of the Port Arthur Pipeline, was approved last year and will run through Ragley.
But, due to changes in the project, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, wanted to meet with locals to hear their thoughts — good and bad — about the proposed compressor station.
“One of those improvements amounts to moving a compressor station that was approved previously, moving it down the pipeline to a more optimal location," J.D. Morris, director of permitting and compliance for Sempra LNG, said.
Back in January we reported the station was originally set to be off of Gaytine Road, but Sempra, the company over the project, got push back because homeowners say it would’ve been an eyesore and noisy for the area.
“We’re looking at —of the things we’ve already done is move the station farther away from SOME OF THOSE RESIDENTS. In doing so, that mitigates the noise impacts that could be heard from the compressor station. It also helps with the visual impacts as well," Morris said.
Now the compressor station will sit off of Coonie Jackson Road in Ragley.
“I live a half to a three quarter mile away from it. They’ve already got a small compressor station already that’s closer to the road than the one they’re going to build. Plus they’re are already nine major pipelines through there so I don’t think it’s going to hurt anything," resident Ronald Habetz, said.
Habetz, whose family owns the land the station will sit on, says this will benefit the community.
“I think it’s going to be good for the community. Be it a lot of tax revenue, it’s going to be awesome. More jobs? I think it’s a good thing," Habetz said.
Sempra LNG said the project will create 150 construction jobs and 10 permanent jobs.
