Public health says three cases of travel-related coronavirus in greater Houston area

TEXAS (KPLC) - Texas officials say there are three cases of travel-related coronavirus in the greater Houston area.
All three traveled to Egypt together, a Houston station is reporting. Two of the cases are in Harris County and one is in Fort Bend County.
Houston officials say there is no evidence of community spread. They are urging residents to go about their daily lives, but to practice prevention, such as washing hands and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
