Parent raises money for school lunch debt

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One parent in the Calcasieu Parish School District is looking to get rid of the over $150,000 in school lunch debt.
“I just want to help parents, single parents, parents that together combined incomes still don’t make enough to pay their bills on top of having to pay for school lunches," Meagen LeDoux said.
Ledoux saw the 7News report about the rising school lunch debt in her daughter’s school district. Now she wants to solve the problem with crowdfunding.
“We put the goal at $5,000 hopefully we get over that," she said. " But just to take a nice little chunk out of the debt, relieve some parents.”
So far Ledoux has raised $400. While her goal is $5,000 she said every dollar counts.
“Even if five dollars goes to 50 people like that’s enough just to help somebody out," she said.
At about 30 schools in the Calcasieu Parish School District lunch is free for students, and at all other schools, free or reduced meals are offered. But Ledoux said she knows some parents who don’t qualify.
“Some people may not qualify for free or reduced meals but still not be able to afford it," she said.
While her child doesn’t have school lunch debt, LeDoux said she understands how just a few dollars can make a difference each week.
To donate to the fundraiser, click here.
The Calcasieu Parish School District said in the past individual schools have accepted school lunch donations.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.