Myles Brennan is ‘ready to earn’ the starting QB job at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - With success on the field in 2019, came attrition off the field with the Tiger coaching staff. Joe Brady is off to the Carolina Panthers, and Dave Aranda now is the head coach at Baylor. The LSU staff is now re-stocked, and ready for 2020.
“New ideas are good. I’ll say this, Dave Aranda was fantastic, I loved him. But Bo (Pelini) has brought new ideas, a fresh pair of eyes. It’s a defense I’m familiar with. So did Scott (Linehan). Scott brought some new things from the NFL. We want our guys to go out and have success. So those things are going to happen. We want these guys to prosper. People are going to want to come to Championship programs. They want to get the answers, they want to see what we’ve been doing. I think it’s a plus, and I think it’s a plus to keep on moving, keep on changing,” said Ed Orgeron.
On the field, LSU will need to find Joe Burrow’s replacement. The Tigers anointed Myles Brennan as QB1 this spring.
“He’s led this team in the fourth quarter program. He’s competed at every rep, just like Joe did, to win every rep. I’m not going to say he won every rep, but I watched him compete to win every rep. I see him more vocal at the end. When we go eight stations, on the eighth station we puts up the paws, he’s the one doing it. I’ve heard him talking to guys, let’s get this done. So he’s been more of a vocal leader. I’ve seen him watch more film in the offensive room than he ever has,” said Orgeron.
“It’s been a very long process. There’s a lot of work to be done obviously. As Coach O says, the depth chart is etched in sand. Meaning, he hasn’t named a starter yet. Just because Joe has left, I feel like it’s my turn. But I still have to go out and earn this job, and I have to prove to myself that I’m capable of being the starting quarterback for LSU, and being a successful quarterback,” said QB Myles Brennan.
In three seasons at LSU, Brennan has thrown for 600 yards and two touchdown passes. In Baton Rouge, Garland Gillen, FOX 8 local first.
