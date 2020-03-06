Myles Brennan feels like it’s his ‘time to shine’ at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Myles Brennan signed with the Tigers during 2017 National Signing Day. Three long years later, another dream is finally becoming a reality. Brennan is the starting quarterback for LSU.
“I feel very confident in my game, and I feel very confident in this offense. A lot of hard work has been put into this. I feel like it’s my time to shine. I’m very excited, and I feel like that this has all been part of the plan,” said Myles Brennan.
Plans almost did change for Brennan. After languishing on the bench for two years in Baton Rouge, Myles considered a possible transfer, but finally came to the realization LSU was home.
“Coach O has always been behind me. He’s always liked who I am. He’s liked that I’ve stuck with LSU through this whole process. I feel like he trust me, and I trust him. I feel like to have a coach like that, not only a players’ coach, a coach who’s willing to do anything for his players especially me, it’s been very helpful and positive in my situation. So I’m very grateful for that,” said Brennan.
“I know the Brennan family very well - they’ve been very patient. They’ve been waiting for this time. I expect Myles to explode. I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback. Whatever deficiencies he has, like we all have, I know that he and his family are going to work on them. What I mean by that is, more experience, working on his throwing motion, going to quarterback guru’s camps. Whatever it may be, I know that this guy is dedicated to do that. I think we are going to have one heck of a player. I’ve always believed in Myles, I believe he is a championship quarterback. I believe he is going to be great for us," said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
The LSU Tigers 2019 season is considered one of the greatest in college football history. Heisman Trophy winner, national title, undefeated season. But that was last year, it’s time to move forward.
“Last year’s team it’s done, it’s over. We’re 2019-2020 national champions, that’s done. Those guys went on to the NFL. Those guys went to start careers, start their families. We don’t even talk about that. Because if we get stuck in that, we’re not going to be thinking about what we have coming ahead. Our guys on offense, defense, and special teams, and the coaching staff have done a really good job of keeping our mindset where it’s supposed to be. Focusing a day at a time, and getting better each day. Celebrating that win will last forever, but talking about it day-to-day isn’t going to help us win the next day,” said Brennan.
