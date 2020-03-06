Lake Charles man accused of attempted murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for attempted murder, according to Lake Charles Police.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum says police were called to an apartment on Ace Street in regards to a stabbing around 7:48 p.m. on Mar. 1, 2020.
When officers arrived on scene witnesses told them that the victim had been taken to a local hospital.
Investigators determined the victim and the suspect, Germaine Lynel Strawder, 41, were at the apartment with several people when Strawder stepped outside. When Strawder returned investigators say he took out a knife and began to stab the victim.
According to the victim and the witnesses, the stabbing seemed unprovoked.
Investigators say Strawder fled the scene on foot and a warrant for attempted second-degree murder was issued for his arrest.
Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 5, detectives and members of the Lake Charles Police S.W.A.T. team located Strawder at a home on North Goos Blvd. where he was arrested.
Strawder’s bond has been set at $200,000.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.