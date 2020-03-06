LaGrange runs past Ellender, advances to first championship game in program history

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange Lady Gators came into the season knowing anything less than a trip to Marsh Madness would be a disappointment. The Lady Gators doubled down on that goal Thursday as top-seeded LaGrange downed No. 4 Ellender 56-34 to reach the Class 4A title game— the first championship game in program history.
“I think the school battles a lot of negative impressions, but we have a lot of great kids. This win and us getting to state isn’t just for the girls’ basketball team, it’s for LaGrange as a whole," admitted Gators’ coach Lakeem Holmes. “We have a lot of great kids, a great staff, a great administration and we’re just part of that. It’s great to get to the state championship game for everyone.”
The Lady Gators came out the gate ready to play as LaGrange outscored Ellender in every quarter, holding a 27-17 lead at halftime. The Lady Gators made a name for themselves with defense this season, and this game was much of the same. LaGrange held Ellender to just 26% shooting while forcing 22 turnovers.
The Lady Gators were led by Alona Gray (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Jeriah Warren (14 points, 16 rebounds) as each player posted a double-double. Aasia Sam and Nadailyn Carrier each scored in double-figures as well.
LaGrange will aim for its first-ever championship on Saturday as the Lady Gators take on No. 6 Warren Easton at 8:00 p.m. The Ron Eagles are the two-time defending 4A state champions.
