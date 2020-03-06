Judge reduces Lori Vallow’s bail from $5 million to $1 million

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A judge in Idaho has lowered Lori Vallow’s bond from $5 million to $1 million, Idaho news stations are reporting.
The judge said Vallow must remain in a four-county area in Idaho, must wear an ankle monitor at all times and must appear at all court hearings.
Vallow’s two children - 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan - have been missing for months. A judge in Idaho ordered Vallow to produce the children, but she has not done so. She was arrested in Hawaii and returned to Idaho.
Photos showed JJ Vallow’s grandparents, Lake Charles residents Larry and Kay Woodcock, at Friday’s hearing.
