FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend weather looks good, perfect for anything outdoors!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weekend is here and the weather looks great, perfect weekend to do some work in the yard or anything else outside.
Tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping quickly overnight with lows ranging from the mid 30s north of I-10 to the upper 40s at the coast. Some areas north of I-10 could see frost; if you live in Allen, Beauregard, or Vernon parish it would be a good idea to protect any outdoor plants that could be damaged by frost.
This weekend we will see more clouds moving across the area, but rain is unlikely. And it is quite likely that we will see more sun than clouds most of the time. Temperatures will be cool in the morning with lows in the 40s and highs will top out near 70 degrees.
We will return to the dreary pattern beginning Monday and we will see scattered showers both Monday and Tuesday; the chance of rain will be 30%. Temperatures will be above normal with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will see the rain chance drop to 20%; lows will be in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The next cold front will arrive next Friday with scattered showers likely.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.