FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler start to the day, but plenty of sunshine into the afternoon

As you head off to work and school this morning make sure to keep the jacket handy as we see cool temperatures to start the day and we will see the breeze beginning to increase as we head into the afternoon, which will make it feel a little cooler across the area. Temperatures will be warming throughout the day as we see plenty of sunshine so we can expect temperatures to warm into the middle to upper 60′s once again so setting up for a nice afternoon to take the dog for a walk or get some exercise in. Moving into the evening hours after sunset we will definitely see the temperatures beginning to fall as a secondary front pushes through the region, the key difference is that we aren’t expecting any rain with the front, but just a reinforcing shot of colder air. Any plans for this evening will be just fine as we see temperatures dropping into the middle 50′s while you are out and about so make sure to take a jacket. Waking up on Saturday morning it will be a cool start with most areas in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. There is the potential for some light frost for the areas to the north of I-10, this will be dependent upon how fast the winds relax and if they remain calm overnight.