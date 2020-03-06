FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler start to the day, but plenty of sunshine into the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cooler start to the day with temperatures in the middle to upper 40′s for many locations, with the good news being that the winds are off to a calmer start as well, but as we go into the afternoon we still could see breezy conditions.
As you head off to work and school this morning make sure to keep the jacket handy as we see cool temperatures to start the day and we will see the breeze beginning to increase as we head into the afternoon, which will make it feel a little cooler across the area. Temperatures will be warming throughout the day as we see plenty of sunshine so we can expect temperatures to warm into the middle to upper 60′s once again so setting up for a nice afternoon to take the dog for a walk or get some exercise in. Moving into the evening hours after sunset we will definitely see the temperatures beginning to fall as a secondary front pushes through the region, the key difference is that we aren’t expecting any rain with the front, but just a reinforcing shot of colder air. Any plans for this evening will be just fine as we see temperatures dropping into the middle 50′s while you are out and about so make sure to take a jacket. Waking up on Saturday morning it will be a cool start with most areas in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. There is the potential for some light frost for the areas to the north of I-10, this will be dependent upon how fast the winds relax and if they remain calm overnight.
Nonetheless make sure to keep the jacket and coat handy for the early portions of the day on Saturday and you may want to keep the light jacket handy throughout the afternoon as we will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower to middle 60′s. A few high clouds will be around from time to time, but if you have any events that you are going to or have planned they will be just fine as we see dry conditions. As we move from Saturday into the overnight hours and into Sunday morning we see temperatures slightly warmer to start of Sunday as lows will be in the middle to upper 40′s. As we go through the day on Sunday we will continue to see clouds building in as we see moisture beginning to return as the southerly flow returns ahead of our next cold front. As of now though we look to remain dry for the weekend, but the warming trend begins Sunday with highs near 70.
Into the new work week we will be tracking the next cold front looking to make it’s way into the region and this will bring the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms into the region. Right now the best rain chances look to be on Monday and Tuesday so go ahead and prepare to dodge some raindrops as we head throughout those two days. Of course we are still several days out and will continue to track the system as it moves closer. A break in the rain through the middle of the week before the next front arrives Friday bringing those rain chances back. Highs look to be in the middle 70′s throughout the week with lows in the lower to middle 60′s.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
