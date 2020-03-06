FBI and Rexburg Police requesting images for missing Idaho children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Rexburg Police Department, in Idaho, and the FBI are asking for any visitors to Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, to send them photos/videos that may be helpful in the investigation of two missing Idaho children.
Tylee Ryan, 17, and J.J. Vallow, 7, were in Yellowstone National Park on the above date with their mother, Lori Vallow, and uncle, Alex Cox.
They were " traveling in a 2017 silver Ford F-150 pickup, with Arizona license plate CPQUINT," states the FBI.
According to the FBI’s website, law enforcement needs photos/videos that may have these persons and the vehicle, or images of crowds and other park visitors where these individuals may be present.
Use this website to upload photos and videos.
If you have any other tips please contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
