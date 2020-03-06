Couple arrested after infant suffers skull fracture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man and woman after their 11-week-old infant sustained critical injuries, according to arrest records.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they were called to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on March 5 after the infant was rushed to the emergency room.
According to the arrest report, doctors determined the infant sustained multiple skull fractures, bruising to the back of the head, broken ribs, and bleeding on the brain.
Officers arrested the child’s father and mother, Cole Winston Autrey, 34, and Rachael Flores, 35, both of Baton Rouge, on the charge of second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Arrest records say both Autrey and Flores told police the child was in their care and they called for medical assistance after the child became unresponsive.
Autrey did not know how the child suffered the injuries, according to the arrest report.
