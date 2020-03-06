Bark Park owners say changes have been made since complaints last year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The owners of local dog boarding business Bark Park said changes have been made since complaints against the business went viral last year.
Bark Park is now being run by Phyllis Pool, who started Bark Park in 2010, but was not the owner when the claims were made against the business in July 2019. Pool said she once again became owner of the business in November 2019.
A former employee’s Facebook posts about conditions at the boarding house were shared hundreds of times last summer. KPLC reached out to other employees, who said the facility was dirty, dogs were not being given proper veterinary treatment and that there was exposed insulation within reach of the dogs.
Pool said claims made by former employees have been addressed, inviting KPLC to tour the facility.
The original insulation on every wall has been completely covered with foam board.
Property owner Rosemary Abadie said a roofer replaced the roof panels and redid the whole edge where the wall meets the roof. Gutters and drainage were also installed to prevent water leaks - there have been no leaks since re-opening, Abadie and Pool said.
Floors were scrubbed, repainted and sanitized with a commercial floor scrubber. Pool said employees clean and sanitize the area every time a dog goes to the bathroom.
Cleaning stations are located around the room and employees let the manager know whenever they’re low on cleaning supplies.
Anyone on a computer can check out Bark Park’s LIVE Doggie Cameras to watch the dogs in the playroom area, Pool said. Webcams are off during nap time from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Surveillance cameras located inside and outside of the building are monitored by employees and managers at the front desk.
Pool said her employees know the dogs at Bark Park very well and communicate with owners if they have any concerns.
“They’re back there with the dogs and I consult with them on the dogs’ personality,” Pool said. “I trust my employees."
Customers can visit the play and kennel area behind the front desk or look at pictures on Facebook.
Pool said Bark Park tries to be accommodating to customers and establish a relationship with them.
“If they can’t get here by closing, I don’t mind waiting a few minutes,” Pool said. “The girls have offered to be here at 6:30 a.m. because somebody has to drop their dog off to catch a plane.”
“Their shot records are updated,” Pool said. “If they’re not current, there’s a list of all the vet clinics at the front of the computers and they [employees] call. [Vet clinics] will fax or email them over and they save the record.”
Pool said she hasn’t had any issues with dogs’ health under her care and that the employees monitor the dogs carefully. The dogs are also given a temperament test before they’re taken in to make sure they get along with other dogs and can be in daycare.
“Every dog does not fit in in this environment," Pool said. "They have got to be able to mix with other dogs. We don’t do dog fights. We would be there and intervene before it gets to that point.”
Bark Park is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached via phone, text or on Facebook.
