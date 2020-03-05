Vinton Middle School robotics team headed to World Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Vinton Middle School Robotics team has a chance to become world champions in April.
VEX Robotics Coach Len Holland said three Vinton teams won spots to the World Championship.
The teams: Team Domination, Cubic Overhaul and Mission Improbable have a combined 11 Tournament Champion Awards and Excellence Awards, which are the highest awards that can be received at any tournament, Holland said.
VEX Robotics is a STEM program that challenges students to build their robots and write their own codes to operate their bots.
Vinton students are coached by Holland and Kacie Wing, who Holland said works hard.
Holland, who’s also an English and Science teacher at the school, said students have made great strides to get to where they are as local champions.
“The program is amazing in that it creates self-sufficient students,” Holland said. “One of the greatest parts of the program is that it encourages critical thinking.”
Vinton Middle School Robotics will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship on April 22.
