SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 4, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | March 5, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 6:40 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 4, 2020.

Christopher Jasmal Jacks, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; impending the flow of traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicles.

Shannon Mcbride Bertrand, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Pedro Orlandad Williams, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darrly Wayne Miles, 35, Contempt of court.

Patrick Damon Pierce, 43, Westlake: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Nobryan Venious McGee, 31, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); third offense possession of marijuana.

Amy Louise Jackson, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Vic Terrell Kingrey, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Douglas Mark Stinson, 59, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Derrick Antuan Harris, 47, Decatur, GA: Probation violation.

Reginald Dararl Hoskins, 33, Houston, TX: Probation violation.

Summer Ann Dugas, 32, Lake Charles: Probation violation; probation violation.

Marwan Kareem Ghasham, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Krystal Ashlyn Laughlin, 25, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Jasper Swone Parker Jr., 27, Lake Cahrles: False imprisonment; abuse of a dating partner; first offense battery of a dating partner; strangulation; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Zachery Jayree Mikesh, 23, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Christina Elizabeth McCracken, 47, Starks: Parole violation.

Darrien Charles Guillory, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Terrall Wayne Carter, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Raven Simone Senegal, 26, Lafayette: ARDC detainer.

William Austin Jabour, 34, Augusta, GA: Probation violation.

Shannah Chanise Anderson, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Quincy Anton Malveaux, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Brice Dominic Joseph, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Dwayne Anthony Sylvester Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Carroll Joseph Narcisse Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Probation violation; contempt of court.

Ian Damon James, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer with force; property damage under $1,000.

Kendel Detron Meaux, 19, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zebulon Robert Oliver, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Christopher James Tomplait, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted violations of protective orders.

