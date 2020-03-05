SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 4, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 4, 2020.
Christopher Jasmal Jacks, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; impending the flow of traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicles.
Shannon Mcbride Bertrand, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Pedro Orlandad Williams, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Darrly Wayne Miles, 35, Contempt of court.
Patrick Damon Pierce, 43, Westlake: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Nobryan Venious McGee, 31, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); third offense possession of marijuana.
Amy Louise Jackson, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Vic Terrell Kingrey, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Douglas Mark Stinson, 59, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Derrick Antuan Harris, 47, Decatur, GA: Probation violation.
Reginald Dararl Hoskins, 33, Houston, TX: Probation violation.
Summer Ann Dugas, 32, Lake Charles: Probation violation; probation violation.
Marwan Kareem Ghasham, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Krystal Ashlyn Laughlin, 25, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Jasper Swone Parker Jr., 27, Lake Cahrles: False imprisonment; abuse of a dating partner; first offense battery of a dating partner; strangulation; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Zachery Jayree Mikesh, 23, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Christina Elizabeth McCracken, 47, Starks: Parole violation.
Darrien Charles Guillory, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Terrall Wayne Carter, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Raven Simone Senegal, 26, Lafayette: ARDC detainer.
William Austin Jabour, 34, Augusta, GA: Probation violation.
Shannah Chanise Anderson, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Quincy Anton Malveaux, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Brice Dominic Joseph, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Dwayne Anthony Sylvester Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Carroll Joseph Narcisse Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Probation violation; contempt of court.
Ian Damon James, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer with force; property damage under $1,000.
Kendel Detron Meaux, 19, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zebulon Robert Oliver, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Christopher James Tomplait, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted violations of protective orders.
