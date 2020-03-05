Sulphur police officer arrested for first-offense OWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An officer with the Sulphur Police Department has been arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Ben Richard, 25, of Sulphur, was arrested in Lake Charles by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday, Feb. 29, according to information from Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy saw Richard run a red light at the intersection of E. McNeese and Kirkman streets around 2:16 a.m., according to the initial report. When the car was pulled over, the deputy “observed Richard to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person, slurred speech, and glossy eyes.”
Richard is a corrections officer who was hired by the Sulphur Police Department in 2017.
Disciplinary action is pending, Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said. Richard has no previous record of discipline.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.