Sulphur contractor pays $495 thousand for overtime violations

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Versa Integrity Group Inc. in Sulphur has paid $495,901 in back wages to 411 employes after an investigation found they had violated the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Investigators with the Wage and Hour Division (WHD) determined that Versa Intergrity Group had erroneously classified wages as per diem payments to its employees who provide inspections, maintenance, and repair services for industrial refining, chemical and offshore applications.
The payments resulted in a violation when the employer failed to include the amounts in the employees’ regular rates of pay when calculating overtime. This resulted in the overtime being paid at lower rates than was required by law and violated record keeping requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
“Simply labeling a payment as ‘per diem’ does not necessarily exclude it from the calculation when determining overtime rates,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Troy Mouton, in New Orleans, Louisiana. “This investigation revealed a violation we find in many industries. The Wage and Hour Division remains committed to improving compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act through a combination of education and enforcement, and encourages all employers to reach out to us confidentially with any questions about their obligations.”
The Department of Labor says that any employers that discover overtime or minimum wage violations may self-report and resolve the violations without litigation under the PAID program.
Employers can find more information about the Fair Labor Standards Act and other laws covered under the WHD by visiting the WHD’s website or contacting their helpline at 866-487-9243.
