St. Louis dominates U-High, advances to Division II title game
By Brady Renard | March 4, 2020 at 11:37 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 11:37 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No. 2 seed St. Louis is headed back to the division II state championship game following a lopsided 80-46 victory over No. 3 University Lab in the semifinal round of the playoffs. The game was a re-match of last year’s semifinal.

St. Louis wasted little time building an impressive lead as the Lady Saints led by 21 at halftime. SLC would make it a 35-point game after three quarters.

Sophomore Myca Trail and senior Anaiya Turner led the game with 20 points apiece and freshman Paris Guillory totaled 19 in the contest.

Another re-match awaits the Lady Saints as St. Louis travels to top-seeded Lee Magnet on Saturday for the DII championship game.

