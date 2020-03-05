Southland Conference Tournament tiebreaker scenarios

FRISCO, Texas – The remaining seeding scenarios for the 2020 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Basketball Tournament can be found here.
The document outlines the possibilities for the nine men’s basketball programs who have clinched or are still in contention heading into the final slate of conference games Saturday.
The tournament, which features the top eight teams from the regular season in each bracket, commences next Wednesday, March 11, in Katy, Texas, at the Leonard E. Merrell Center. This year’s tourney will mark the 13th consecutive year the Southland Tournament is in Katy.
There are four schools that have secured their spot in the tournament field including outright regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Nicholls and Sam Houston State.
With the conference title and top spot in hand, the ‘Jacks receive a double-bye in the single-elimination tourney that will determine the Southland’s automatic qualifier for the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship field.
Meanwhile, five schools are vying for the four remaining slots: Lamar, Northwestern State, McNeese, Central Arkansas and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Saturday’s Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule
Northwestern State at Central Arkansas – 3 p.m. CT
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 3:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at UIW – 4:15 p.m.
McNeese at Lamar – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Southeastern Louisiana at New Orleans – 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.