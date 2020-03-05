McNeese State University prepares for Coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University said they have a plan should the coronavirus come to the Lake Area.
Vice President of Student Affairs for McNeese State University Dr. Chris Thomas said McNeese has been getting ready since January, discussing their emergency response plan.
“We had started off this spring semester with, was concern for the mumps, which is highly contagious and so we had some other reported cases in the state of Louisiana,” Thomas said. “Our instant management was looking at protocols, for identifying people that have symptoms, quarantine, cleaning, and sanitizing, disinfecting spaces, how will we deliver services, that kind of thing.”
Instead of the mumps, Thomas said the conversation shifted to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The university sent an email to students and faculty about COVID-19, along with resources from the CDC.
“Because of our campus population of young people, close proximity to those kinds of things, we’re always mindful of any kind of infectious disease,” Thomas said.
Students are asked to stay home if they’re feeling any viral symptoms.
“So much education now is online, so much of it is communicated through our moodle [learning] platform," Thomas said. "It’s much easier for a student to be remote and not fall behind, like they did in the past. But we are communicating both ways, with students to say talk to your professors if you’re not feeling well, and the same thing with faculty, to be mindful because of the contagious nature of the coronavirus or the flu.”
If an outbreak were to happen, McNeese is able to shift the classes online.
“Regardless of the emergency, whether it’s COVID-19, it’s a weather emergency, power outage, whatever that would be, we have the core team in place," Thomas said. "We communicate, and then we would say, how do we make sure we continue to offer the best education to keep people safe.”
McNeese said no students who are studying abroad are in locations where there is an outbreak of the coronavirus.
