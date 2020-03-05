Live at the Lakefront 2020 schedule

Live at the Lakefront 2020 schedule
Live at the Lakefront (Source: City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville | March 5, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA and the City of Lake Charles’s “Live @ the Lakefront” begins this month at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Ampitheater on 900 Lakeshore Dr.

The shows will be live from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Mar. 13, 2020.

Each show will have local performers and performers from across the state as well as an open-air art market, food trucks, and beverage booths.

We have the lineup for each of the shows here:

March 13

  • Washington Marion Marching Band
  • Analog
  • Leah Nicole & The Fellas
  • Infinite Bus

March 20

  • St. Louis Show Choir
  • Gringeaux
  • Royal Theory
  • Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush

March 27

  • Iowa High School Junior Jammers
  • Cody Forrest Music
  • Michael Davis Band
  • The Flamethrowers

