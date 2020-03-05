Live at the Lakefront 2020 schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA and the City of Lake Charles’s “Live @ the Lakefront” begins this month at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Ampitheater on 900 Lakeshore Dr.
The shows will be live from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Mar. 13, 2020.
Each show will have local performers and performers from across the state as well as an open-air art market, food trucks, and beverage booths.
We have the lineup for each of the shows here:
- Washington Marion Marching Band
- Analog
- Leah Nicole & The Fellas
- Infinite Bus
- St. Louis Show Choir
- Gringeaux
- Royal Theory
- Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush
- Iowa High School Junior Jammers
- Cody Forrest Music
- Michael Davis Band
- The Flamethrowers
