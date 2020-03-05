Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

CYBERSECURITY-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi attorney general to lead cybersecurity panel
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says she will work to strengthen the security of computers and other electronic devices used by state government employees. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he is appointing Fitch to lead a cybersecurity task force. Fitch said that systems are threatened not only by other countries but also by “dangerous pranksters.”
MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN SERVICES
New Mississippi welfare director says he aims for integrity
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has chosen a new director for the state Department of Human Services. Bob Anderson is a former assistant federal prosecutor and currently works for the state attorney general's office, investigating Medicaid fraud. A former Human Services director, John Davis, was one of six people indicted in February in an embezzlement scheme involving welfare money. Anderson said he will be a good steward of public money. He also said he understands what it's like to be on welfare. He said his own mother received aid for 18 months while he and his siblings were young.
FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT
Coroner: Woman killed in forklift accident at lumber mill
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rains may have contributed to the death of a woman in Mississippi who was hit by a forklift at a lumber mill. The Noxubee County Coroner told news outlets that 45-year-old Toya Smith died Wednesday morning at Shuqualak Lumber Company. The coroner says the driver of the forklift didn't see Smith because of heavy rains. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The state crime lab is expected to perform an autopsy. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
PRISON DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
At least 24th Mississippi inmate dies since late December
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One Mississippi inmate has died at a Jackson hospital and another has died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Autopsies will be done. At least 24 Mississippi inmates have died since late December. The state prison system is under investigation by the Justice Department. The state Department of Corrections says 62-year-old Grayland Cox died in a hospital Tuesday and “no foul play is suspected." He had been in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on a six-year sentence for a conviction of selling cocaine. A coroner says the inmate who died Wednesday at Parchman had a terminal illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI COMMITTEE
Mississippi governor appoints coronavirus prep committee
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top public health official will lead a committee to prepare the state for coronavirus. Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday appointed a preparedness and planning committee. It will be led by Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a physician who leads the state Department of Health. Dobbs says there are no coronavirus cases in Mississippi as of Wednesday. Several people have been tested, but those tests were negative. Dobbs says Mississippi has been working on a pandemic flu preparation plan for more than a decade. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and other state government groups will be part of the preparation committee.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Storms sweep central Mississippi, damaging at least 90 homes
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Storms with hail and strong winds have damaged at least 90 homes and some businesses in central Mississippi. Trees were knocked down and roofs were ripped off of buildings on Wednesday. Much of the damage was north of Jackson in Madison County. Hail fell near a Nissan manufacturing plant outside Canton. A steeple was torn off a church in the small town of Flora. An oil-change and tire business was demolished near Gluckstadt. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says that at one point, at least 21,000 customers were without electricity.