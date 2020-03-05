Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana man has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to make restitution for the theft of more than $240,000 in Social Security benefits. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says 57-year-old Danny Letard of Hammond was sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors said Letard received more than $240,000 in Social Security disability payments even though he was employed. He concealed the employment by setting up companies in the names of his family members and having his wages sent to the companies. Court records show he pleaded guilty last year to theft of government funds.