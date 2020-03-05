La. lawmakers file bills to keep Daylight Saving Time year round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll be losing an hour of sleep come Sunday, March 8 for Daylight Saving Time, and there have already been a few bills filed ahead of the state’s legislative session, which begins Monday, to keep Daylight Saving Time year round.
Two similar bills were filed by Representative Dodie Horton from Bossier City and Representative Sherman Mack in Albany.
You either love it, or you hate it.
“I like the change. I like the change in the season, I like the change in the time, I like the change in the 5 o’clock, it’s darker, now it’s 5 o’clock and it’s bright,” said Alonzo Johnson, a Baton Rouge resident.
“I don’t see the reason behind it for having it. I would just love it if they would do away with that,” said Jeffery Bennett, another Baton Rouge resident.
However, come Sunday morning at 2 a.m., the clocks will spring forward an hour as the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, which happens each March. The time change will give us more sunlight during the evenings.
"I prefer light period. There's been too much darkness in our city already," said Ashley Rankins, a Baton Rouge resident
Daylight Saving Time is regulated by the Uniform Time Act of 1966, making it the national standard for more than 50 years.
Some people say it affects them in a negative way though.
Two Louisiana representatives want the time change to be a permanent fixture.
“I had some seniors ask me just a couple of weeks ago when I was visiting a nursing home if we could keep the Daylight Saving Time all year because their loved ones come to visit and they want to get home before dark, and it really cuts it short, and I just think people are in a happier mood, maybe less crime, I’m not sure,” said State Representative Dodie Horton R-District 9.
Both representatives Dodie Horton and Shane Mack’s bills basically say when or if the federal government ever passes legislation to have a uniform Daylight Saving Time, this bill would go into effect, putting Louisiana ahead of the game.
“So many people in my district work in the metropolitan area, they work in a chemical plant, and when they get home in the evenings, it’s 5:30, 6 o’clock, it’s dark, and they would like to enjoy that daylight like they do in the spring and the summer,” said Rep. Mack.
Everyone has their own opinion on whether they’re for or against the time change.
“I personally like everybody getting in the house in the evenings when it’s a little light, not 9 o’clock p.m.,” said Linda Brumfield, a Baton Rouge resident.
"Personally, it gives you the opportunity to see the rising and the sun and everything like that, but day to day, it doesn't really affect me to be honest, no," said Johnson.
Arizona and Hawaii do not observe Daylight Saving Time.
Both Mack and Horton tell WAFB they’re pretty confident either one of their bills will be passed this upcoming session, which starts Monday, March 9.
