How the Fed’s surprise interest rate cut affects your finances

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - To combat the economic shock from the coronavirus (officially named COVID-19), Tuesday the Federal Reserve announced a surprise, emergency interest rate cut--the biggest in over a decade.
But when it comes to the latest changes in the economy, who’s actually winning and losing?
Since the coronavirus (officially named COVID-19) has gone from being an epidemic centered on the city of Wuhan in China to a pandemic with outbreaks in over 60 countries. Fear of it spreading even further has disrupted production in China, the world’s second-largest economy, created chaos in global supply chains and curtailed international travel and transportation. This past week stock markets around the world crashed as panicked investors rushed to sell their stocks.
The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate Tuesday by half a percentage point, the first rate cut outside of a scheduled meeting since the global financial crisis in 2008. The latest reduction, to a range of 1% to 1.25%, was the fourth time the central bank has lowered borrowing costs since July.
“It gives an opportunity because interest rates are already at record lows,” said local economist & retired professor Michael Kurth, Ph.D.
Lower rates encourage more money into the economy, prompting businesses to invest and consumers to spend and borrow.
“The phones will start getting busy and of course word of mouth...you know a friend tells a friend,” said JD Bank Mortgage Dept. manager Lisa Johnson.
Those in the lending business like Johnson say if there’s any time to take out a loan for a short term purchase, say, for instance, a car or home--now would be the time.
"It is a great time for you to either purchase or refinance...I could remember back to 2008..especially 15 year rates, they were really good and we are seeing some rates in the low to mid 2′s,” said Johnson.
“We have a lot of sleepless nights here recently," said lender Laura James. "There are at least 50 calls a day when it comes to rates.”
Financial experts have warned that the Coronavirus is shaping up to be the biggest risk to the global economy since the last recession in 2008. But Kurth said lowering rates is only a temporary fix for a much bigger problem. He said lowering interest rates makes it even cheaper to borrow money, but it does not address the root cause of the current concern in financial markets.
“Making it easier to borrow money doesn’t solve the problem," Kurth said. "The problem is if people don’t have enough spending money, it’ll solve the problem...it’s not going to solve this problem.”
Although this latest shakeup on Wall Street is great for consumers, Kurth says his greatest fear is that the Coronavirus will become weaponized by other countries.
“This isn’t like a demand-driven recession, this is supply-driven...they can’t get the materials they need.”
Overall, experts advise with the market expecting some economic weakness due to the coronavirus and unemployment sitting near historic lows, you’ll want to consider how much longer the economy’s expansion can continue.
Here’s a look at how a Fed cut could affect these products: (Source: Bankrate.com)
Home equity
A home equity line of credit (HELOC) will adjust relatively quickly to the lower federal funds rate. HELOCs are typically linked to the prime rate, the interest rate that banks charge their best customers. So when the Fed adjusts its rates, the prime rate usually follows immediately.
Credit cards
Many variable-rate credit cards change the rate they charge customers based on the prime rate, which is closely related to the federal funds rate. So as the federal funds rate changes, interest on variable-rate cards is likely to quickly adjust, too.
*If you have an outstanding balance on your cards, then a lower rate is welcome news, but it’s important to keep the lower rates in perspective.
Auto loans
Lower rates are a nice bonus for those who are looking to take on a new car loan since they’ll reduce the interest expense and help you get that car paid off at a lower overall cost. Of course, it’s important to shop around for the best rate, too, since that can do more in the short term than waiting to see whether rates continue falling.
In addition to Fed rate cuts, Trump also called for a one-year reduction in payroll taxes, which would be an immediate boost to the paychecks of working Americans if approved by Congress. Payroll taxes are used to fund Social Security and Medicare and have been reduced in past times of economic trouble, including after the financial crisis.
