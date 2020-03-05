Hometown Heroes: Lake Charles Legends

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fifteen of the most well-known Lake Charles residents are being honored at an exhibit at the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center.
“For this specific exhibit, we want remind people in Lake Charles that there is a lot of greatness born and bred in this city,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “A lot of diverse greatness. That’s what this exhibit is all about.”
“Twofold: Lake Charles Legends” is a new exhibit at Historic City Hall. It features local artwork paired with names of Lake Charles natives like Willie Mount, Reginald Ball, Dr. Michael DeBakey, Alvin Dark and Norma Holloway Johnson.
“Judge Holloway was the first African American to sit on the federal court and presided over a major case in the 1990s that gained national attention,” said Devan Corbello, Executive Director of the Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana. “I never knew someone from Lake Charles was even involved in something like that.”
“Every day here in Lake Charles, we’re excited about the future,” said Hunter. “We believe there’s a lot of greatness to come. A lot of young men and women will walk through will be the next leaders of this city 20 years from now, or the next individuals that will be featured in exhibits such as this.”
“I think each piece is very unique,” said Corbello. “I think it shows a lot about the talent we have here in Lake Charles on the artist side and also on the legend side,.”
Other legends featured include Charles Sallier, Tony Kushner, Nellie Lutcher, Eddie Shuler, Lynda Benglis, Lucinda Williams, Andre Dubus II, George Pryce, Clarence John Laughlin and Queen Ida Guillory, The Lake Charles Legends exhibit is on display through April 10. Historic City Hall & Cultural Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
