Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and broke Dallas' career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime Wednesday night. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 12 rebounds in the nationally televised matchup between young stars Doncic and Zion Williamson. Williamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes in the first back-to-back of his NBA career. Doncic broke Jason Kidd’s record for triple-doubles just five days after his 21st birthday.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike scored a career-high 31 points, leading top-ranked Kansas to a 75-66 victory over TCU to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. Azubuike was 13 of 14 from the field and also had 14 rebounds and five blocks Wednesday just days after hurting his ankle in a win over Kansas State. Devon Dotson added 18 points and he gave coach Bill Self and about 16,000 fans a scare when he left briefly midway through the second with an injury. Desmond Bane had 24 points and Edric Dennis Jr. had 18 for the Horned Frogs.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset No. 17 Auburn 78-75. Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies navigate pick up their fifth league road win. The Tigers wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as Texas A&M struggled at the free-throw line. Samir Doughty led Auburn with 25 points.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — George Springer's goal for the 2020 season is to be more consistent, just like teammate Michael Brantley. Brantley is a four-time All-Star who has finished among the top 10 in batting average four times in 10 full seasons. Springer hit .292 with a .383 on-base percentage and a .974 OPS last year, all career bests. He is trying to shorten his swing, reducing some of the arm and hand movement that can lead to wild misses. Even if Springer doesn't match Brantley's consistency, new Astros manager Dusty Baker doesn't plan on pulling him from the lead-off spot.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Collin Smith scored 19 points and UCF scored the final five points of the game from the foul line to upset SMU 61-58 after blowing a 22-point first-half lead. Smith made three of the late free throws, including one in the final minute and Brandon Mahan closed out the scoring with 29.7 seconds to go. But SMU missed two shots and had a turnover after taking a 58-56 lead on a Kendrick Davis 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run with 1:47 remaining. Tyson Jolly scored 14 points for the Mustangs, who fell behind 19-0.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 18 points and Charlotte upended Conference USA regular-season champion North Texas 56-43. North Texas clinched its first regular-season conference title in 31 years on Sunday, defeating nemesis Western Kentucky for the first time in 11 meetings. The Mean Green also broke the program record with 14 conference wins in a season. Charlotte won a school-record 13th game in Halton Arena this season. Jahmir Young had 10 points for the 49ers, Malik Martin added five steals.
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A.J. Oliver II had 20 points _ 16 in the second half _ and 12 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated UTSA 84-59. Tied at 31-all at halftime, Old Dominion scored a season-high 53 points in the second half, with Oliver scoring 11 points in a 19-0 run that left the Monarchs ahead 66-41 with nine minutes left. Keaton Wallace had 18 points for the Roadrunners. Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation's second-leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, scored 14 for UTSA.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Daryl Edwards had 25 points as UTEP narrowly beat Middle Tennessee 60-56. C.J. Jones led the Blue Raiders on Wednesday night with 22 points.